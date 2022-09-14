TRS-Congress bonhomie sparks buzz across Telangana

Hyderabad: The just concluded three-day monsoon session of the State Assembly presented an interesting factor. The tone and tenor of the speeches of the ruling party members and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Congress party were similar to each other.

This has led to two kinds of speculations in the political circles. One that the Congress was moving closer to the TRS on the issue of BJP-Mukt Bharat and this cooperation may continue till the general elections next year. Second, all is not well in the state Congress and the leader of the legislative party was adopting a different line in the Assembly.

The reason for such speculations is because CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka chose to speak about the national issues and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre. His remarks on certain issues like the power reforms bill, FRMB, pending promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act, etc, in the House were more like what the Chief Minister had said. On the issues concerning education, health and problems of VRAs, he confined himself to appeal to the government to resolve the problems.

When AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was already on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' against the BJP-led NDA government and KCR's decision to float a national party has led to pick up political activity in the state in the recent times, the Telangana Congress' and TRS leadership's joint onslaught against the BJP and Prime minister Narendra Modi in the House gave an indication of growing 'cordial' relations between the two parties. Even other Congress members chose to adopt a soft line towards the TRS government in the House.

Earlier, the Congress used to be critical of the TRS government regarding the implementation of various schemes and solving the people's problems.

This bonhomie, political circles claim, had begun from the recent monsoon session of Parliament. The Congress and TRS had held joint dharnas on various issues, including the unfulfilled promises in the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014.

This change in equations is being considered very significant as KCR is going to announce his national party next month. He had already succeeded in enlisting the support of the Left parties for the Munugodu Assembly bypoll. The Left parties have also made their intention clear to sail with the TRS in its fight against the BJP-led NDA government.