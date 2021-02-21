TRS, Congress have secret pact

Hanamkonda: The TRS has a secret pact with Congress, former Minister and senior BJP leader Enugala Peddi Redy alleged. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that the ruling TRS, which is scared of BJP's phenomenal growth in the State, has colluded with the Congress in the upcoming election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency seat to defeat the saffron party.

However, the people were vexed with the TRS' family rule and are ready to dethrone it, he added. "Since TRS took over the reins of Telangana, the State witnessed no development due to inefficiency of the TRS government. But it provided a platform for the ruling party leaders to loot the public money," Reddy said. BJP alone has the capacity to end the misrule of the TRS, he said.

He questioned the rationale behind the police's decision not to allow Chhatrapati Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrations while allowing the TRS cadres to celebrate Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday.

Referring to the advocate couple's murder in Peddapalli, Peddi Reddy said that it indicates the law and order situation in the State.

Fearing repeat of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)'s results, KCR was holding back the election of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. Peddi Reddy expressed confidence that people would vote for Gujjula Premender Reddy, BJP's candidate for the Graduates Constituency seat.

BJP Warangal Urban president Rao Padma, senior leaders Ratnam Sathish Shah, Kandagatla Satyanarayana and P Rajendrapasad were among others present.