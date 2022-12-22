TRS conversion into BRS will damage peoples aspirations, says Cong leader

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC senior vice-president G Niranjan on Monday said that the conversion of TRS party into Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will damage the aspirations of the people of Telangana and added that it is also a danger to the interests of the State.

The TPCC leader said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family will do anything for their personal political gains at the expense of the interests of the State and that the people of Telangana had voted TRS to power in 2014, though the Congress party had granted statehood to Telangana as they felt that the Congress party, being a national party may lean towards the newly formed Andhra State at the cost of Telangana interests. "They strongly felt that the TRS was the only party which would fight for Telangana interests as it is a regional party," he said. Niranjan said that KCR, with his political ambitions to expand his purview, converted TRS into BRS and that he may betray the people of Telangana at any time for his personal ends.

"There already are many problems and disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. KCR may compromise with the interests of the people of Telangana for his existence in Andhra Pradesh. The links of KCR's daughter Kavitha, chairperson of Telangana Jagruthi has already been exposed and facing investigation in drug scam case," he said and asked, "Did KCR form BRS to spread liquor connections across the country to benefit his daughter? Are all such illegal activities taking place under the guidance of Telangana Jagruthi headed by Kavitha?".

The Congress leader also said that while the whole world praised Rajiv Gandhi as a pioneer of communication development and for the use of cell phones in nook and corner of the country, Chandrababu Naidu claimed himself to be responsible for this achievement. The people of Telangana are well aware of mischievous intentions of KCR and Chandrababu Naidu and they will certainly teach a lesson to both of them in the next elections, he asserted.