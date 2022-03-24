TRS corners BJP over issue of quota for tribals

New Delhi / Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Wednesday took the issue of reservations to schedule tribes to corner the BJP as the party activists not only protested at the BJP office in the Hyderabad but also the MPs moved privilege motion against the Union Tribal Affairs Minister Bishweshwar Tudu alleging that the Minister misled the House.

The TRS MPs led by leader of the party Nama Nageswara Rao gave a privilege motion to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The MPs said that they desired to move a Privilege Motion under rule 222 against the Minister of Tribal Affairs for misleading the House in his answer to the question raised on March 21 pertaining to Telangana's proposal for increasing the quantum of the reservation to ST groups.

The MPs said that in his answer to the question on tribal reservation, the Union Minister denied that there was any such proposal by Telangana on the issues of reservations to STs. The MPs said that the Telangana government, not only made proposals for increase of reservations but also passed a Bill No-6 of 2017 (sec 4(2)) increasing the reservations to STS from 6.8 per cent to 10 per cent and sent it to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs in fact gave its consent through a letter dated December 18, 2017 on the issue of increase of reservations to STS. This tantamount to breach of 'privilege' of the members, the TRS MPs said.

Meanwhile, the TRS leaders in Hyderabad protested at the BJP headquarters. A group consisting of tribal organisations and TRS affiliated wings took up dharna in front of the BJP office at Nampally. The tribal leaders alleged that the BJP was behaving towards the tribals in an insulting manner. The Union Tribal Minister Bishweshwar should be expelled from the ministry, demanded the protestors. The TRS student's wing president G Srinivas Yadav said that the Union Minister lied in the Parliament.

The State government had passed a resolution demanding the Centre to increase the quantum of reservations to the STs as per their population. The resolution which was passed by the State government was also supported by the BJP leader in the House then G Kishan Reddy. Now the minister is misleading the other members that there was no such resolution, said Srinivas Yadav. The protesters were arrested and shifted to Goshamahal, Narayanguda, Abids and Chikkadpally police station.