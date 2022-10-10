TRS depriving poor of Central schemes: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

Narsapur (Medak District): Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has said that while the Centre is releasing funds for people of Telangana under various welfare schemes, they are getting stuck with the State government.

Addressing a public meeting here on Sunday, he said the poor in Telangana are not able to access the welfare measure of the Centre. Targeting the TRS government, Yadav said the TRS is destined to taste defeat in the Munugodu by-poll.

Asserting that the State is being run by a corrupt family, he said there is no place for dynastic rule in a democracy.

Taking a dig at Congress MP's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said those who could not bring together two warring leaders in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan are going on 'yatra'.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar charged that Chief Minister K Chadrashekar Rao has turned the State bankrupt . "It is not in a position to give salaries to its employees on time. Besides, KCR has failed to fulfill delivering on promises to people. The TRS chief is buying time and prolonging the government giving false promises and fooling people", he added.

Munugodu BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that he had fought for people in the State Assembly for three years. He alleged that the CM has not given a single rupee to the constituency; KCR did not give him appointment to represent problems faced by people in his constituency. He asked "why should we have a government that did not give even a single rupee for development of the constituency".

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender warned the CM that his designs to purchase votes by dumping bags of money would not work in Munugodu. "The BJP win in the ensuing bi-polls is certain", he asserted.

Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao asked people to give 'compulsory retirement' to KCR while referring to the Bharat Rastra Samiti (BRS).

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug and senior party leaders attended the meeting. Earlier, Narsapur municipal chairman Murali Yadav along with several leaders of TRS and Congress joined BJP in the presence of Yadav.