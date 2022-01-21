TRS develops cold feet on campaigning for SP in UP

Hyderabad: The TRS party, which had thought of foraying into national politics by launching a campaign in support of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, has now backtracked.



The party leaders were claiming that the issue was discussed at length after the official agenda of the cabinet meeting was over with some party MPs on Monday, and that it has decided to have a joint campaign with SP in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP. It was said that leaders from the Yadav community would go there and campaign.

But now party president K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to have had a second thought.

According to party sources, while maintaining that the pink party's policy continues to be anti-BJP, there was no need to campaign for another party. Another reason, sources said, was because of a surge in Covid cases. We will wait and decide later," KCR reportedly told them.

It may be recalled that TRS and SP maintained friendly relations from the days of struggle for separate Telangana state as SP founder president Mulayam Singh Yadav was a strong supporter for the cause. During the run up to 2019 elections, Akhilesh Yadav had visited Pragathi Bhavan and had lunch with KCR. However, the party apparently felt that if it sent its leaders to UP for campaign, it would not have any political advantage for them. It does not want to get identified with any particular party at this stage.

KCR would like to see how things emerge as the time for elections draws closer before taking any decision about alliance or giving and seeking support. The TRS further feels that SP was not in favour of any big leader from other States campaigning in UP and hence it would be of no use sending ministers for campaigning. Another issue is none of the ministers can speak the UP dialect or Hindi which could be easily understood in the belt dominated by Yadavs in UP.