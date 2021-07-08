TRS engaged in vindictive campaign against me: Eatala Rajender

Huzurabad: Former Minister Eatala Rajender, the BJP candidate for Huzurabad bye-election, has accused the TRS party leadership of engaging in Goebbels campaign spreading lies against him.

He said for the past two months the TRS leaders acting at the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were trying to misguide the public in Huzurabad Assembly constituency with false allegations.

Rajender addressed a press conference along with ex-MP and the BJP Huzurabad bye-election in-charge, AP Jithender Reddy, the party senior leaders A Chandrashekar, A Ravinder Reddy, M Dharma Rao, Revuri Prakash Reddy, V Sriramulu and NVSS Prabhakar.

Eatala complained that Ryhthu Bandhu Samithi State Convener, MLC, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was writing letters to farmers with false claims that he had opposed Rythu Bandhu Scheme (RBS) when in TRS.

Clarifying the issue Rajender said he had in fact opposed extending RBS to real estate lands, uncultivated lands and income tax paying farmers with an intention to take the scheme's benefits to genuine and poor farmers.

There were around 61,000 farmers in Huzurabad and they know whom support, Rajender said adding that he would stand by his views on spending taxpayers money to benefit ineligible persons, who were in the guise of farmers, through RBS.

He further stated that TRS leadership was even creating fake letters in the name of Maoists and spreading posts on social media stating that he had denied seeking votes of a certain caste and section. Former Minister said every day hundreds of police intelligence personnel were moving in the constituency to influence voters and urged the voters to support him in the election to teach a lesson to the TRS.

Jithender Reddy, felt the election fight was a matter of self-respect for Eatala, as well as the BJP and described the latter as a clean candidate, who was targeted by TRS leadership with false allegations. He accused the KCR of making Telangana bankrupt by spending huge funds on unproductive projects and schemes for the sake of earning commissions. As a result, every person in the State, including a newborn, has to pay an interest of Rs 9, 000, he explained.