TRS fails to meet aspirations

Hanamkonda: The TRS is banking on false propaganda to romp home in the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency, the Left Parties-backed candidate B Jayasaradhi Reddy said. Speaking at the 'Meet the Press' here on Thursday, he said that TRS leadership was trying to hoodwink the people by spreading misinformation that it had provided 1.31 lakh jobs during its regime so far.

The very concept of the Telangana Movement was based on 'neellu, nidhulu and niyamkaalu' (water, funds and employment), but the TRS after assuming power ignored it. "The number of employees in the Singareni was around 58,000 before the formation of a separate State. Now, the number has come down to 44,000. The government needs to explain where it had created jobs. On the other hand, the BJP was trying to privatise public sector units, which is unacceptable, he said. The people were not ready to listen to TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy despite his false propaganda on jobs, he said.

Referring to the proposed steel plant in Bayyaram, Reddy accused the BJP of pouring water on people's hopes. He demanded the TRS government to explain what it had done to develop Warangal city. Reddy assured that he would continue to fight for the welfare of the journalists who were working day and night for the people.