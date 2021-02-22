TRS fields Surabhi Vani for MBNR-RR-Hyd

Hyderabad: After much delay, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has announced the candidates for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates' constituency, by nominating former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao finalised the name of Surabhi Vani Devi as the candidate for the Graduates constituency relating to the city. She would be filing nominations on Monday, the last day for filing the nomination papers.

Surabhi Vani Devi is an artist, educationist and a social activist. She holds a diploma in Fine Arts from JNTU and she has rendered services as lecturer in JNTU, Sri Venkateswara College of Fine Arts and presently working as principal of the same college.

She is also an artist and has had 15 solo exhibitions in India and abroad from 1973. She has won several awards from the NGOs for her works in education and arts. Earlier, the CM had announced the candidate for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates constituency by nominating the Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chief Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is already campaigning in the districts.

Elections to the two Graduates constituencies would be held on March 14 and results would be announced on March 17.