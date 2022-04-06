TRS goes tough on Centre over paddy procurement

Nalgonda: TRS activists and farmers staged dharna on State and National Highways passing through Erstwhile Nalgonda district demanding the Central government to buy paddy from the farmers of Telangana cultivated in Yasangi.

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy along with former MLC Karne Prabhakar took part in dharna held on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway (NH-65) at Choutuppal, on the same highway, TRS district president Ramavath Ravindra Kumar along with Nakrekal MLA Chirumarti Lingaiah participated in protest programme held in Nakrekal constituency

Similarly, Minister Jagadish Reddy, MLAs Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and Saidi Reddy too took part in protest in Suryapet and Kodad respectively.

MLA P Shekar Reddy along with party district president Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy lead the dharna held on Hyderabad-Warangal highway at Bhongir whereas DCC president Gongidi Mahender Reddy along with Government whip Gongidi Sunitha, TRS ranks blockade highway in Aler constituency.

MLA Gadari Kishore took part in protest programme held on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in Suryapet whereas MLA Nomula Bhagath took up huge protest at Kodad-Jedcherla highway at Peddavoora.

Miryalaguda MLA Bhaskar Rao led the dharna held on Narketpally- Addanki highway at Miryalaguda. Leaders in their common speech fired salvos on the Central government over anti farmer policies and step mother attitude towards Telangana in all aspects.

They demanded Centre to purchase paddy from Telangana farmers on par with wheat procurement from Punjab.

TRS leaders warned that they will continue their protests and will intensify the stir till the government purchases paddy from farmers unconditionally.

The farmers expressing their ire on BJP-led Central government poured the heaps of Paddy on highways and raised slogans against PM Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in support of protest programme by TRS.

Vehicles queued up for several kilometers for two to three hours on State and National Highways passing through the Nalgonda district.