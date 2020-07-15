TRS government failed to control coronavirus spread in Telangana: TDP

Karimnagar: Instead of taking perfect steps to keep check on the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister, K Chandrshekar Rao is busy in demolition of Secretariat, said TDP leader Ambati Joji Reddy.



Ambati Joji Reddy was addressing a press meet in the TDP office in Karimnagar on Tuesday. He alleged that the TRS government has given up its efforts to control coronavirus and is now playing with lives of people.

When the people in the State are living in fear under miserable conditions with rapid spread of coronavirus and losing their jobs and unable to run their businesses and some even dying due to lack of proper medical facilities in the hospitals, is it necessary for CM KCR and TRS government to demolish the Secretariat during these hard times, he questioned.

The government is not in a mood to fulfill the demands of the out-sourcing and contract employees of the Gandhi hospital even though they are on strike, alleged the Karimnagar constituency TDP president.

The services of outsourcing and contract employees of Gandhi hospital are most essential during these hard times, the government should regularise all the outsourcing and contract employees who are working from the past decade in the Gandhi hospital, he demanded.

As the cost involved in giving treatment of Corona patients is too high, it is not possible for poor and middle class people to offer that high price. So the government must include the Covid-19 in the Aarogyasri scheme, he added.

The BC Welfare minister, Gangula Kamalakar failed in preventing the spread of disease in the Karimnagar district. Due to his inability, the Corona virus now spread to villages and there is a danger of community transmission very soon across the district which may result in fatal in the coming days, he warned.

TNSF State general secretary P Ravinder, B Karunakar Reddy, A Kanthaiah and G Sampath were present in the press meet.