TRS government fall started with Dalita Girijana Dandora: Congress

Shadnagar: Shadnagar Congress in-charge Veerlapally Shankar said the fall of the TRS government in Telangana has begun with the Dalita Girijana Atma Gourava Dandora held on Wednesday at Raviryala.

Addressing party leaders and activists at a meeting here on Thursday, Shankar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was shocked to see people flocking to the Congress-organised Dalit Tribal Dandora Sabha. Stating that the Congress had given houses, lands and jobs to the oppressed sections, he assured that Congress would provide development and welfare schemes to everyone, who was entitled, if it comes back to power in the State. Shankar noted that the people of Telangana does not want aristocracy but asking for freedom, self-government and social justice. He said all this is possible with the Soniyamma Rajyam.

Farmers were facing severe hardships in cultivation, women were worried about interest-free loans, unemployed were worried about jobs, he pointed out.

The Congress leader said Dalits were fooled for votes with Dalit Bandhu scheme to snatch their votes and asked the Dalits not to believe KCR's words. If the Chief Minister was sincere about Dalits, he demanded KCR to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in the entire State. Later, Shankar thanked people, Congress workers and leaders, who had volunteered from Shadnagar constituency for Dalit Tribal Dandora meeting.

Senior congress leaders, activists and others were present.