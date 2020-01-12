TRS government neglected civic bodies: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday demanded the ruling party to hold a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution refusing implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) in the State by January 22.

He appealed to the Muslims to vote against the TRS, if it refuses to hold the Assembly session to refuse implementation of the NPR while addressing the Congress party workers and leaders in a live interaction on social media platform Facebook.

He alleged that the TRS government failed in developing municipalities and municipal corporations in Telangana State.

Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) which has submitted a report on June 25, 2019, to the government, stated that 73 ULBs, including GHMC needs additional finances of Rs 40,720 crore over five years to improve delivery of services.

He said instead of implementing the recommendations by increasing the funds, the TRS government further reduced the funds for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD).

The Congress leader said as against Rs 2,570 crore allocated for MA and UD in 2018-19, the allocations were reduced to just Rs 1,262 crore in 2019-20. Further, Uttam Kumar Reddy blamed the chief minister for rising number of suicides by farmers in Telangana State.

He said as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2018, suicide by farmers in Telangana has increased compared to 2017. As against 846 incidents of farmers' suicide in 2017, the number rose to 900 in 2018.