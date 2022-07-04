TRS Government urged to put a brake to animal slaughter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh secretary Mahesh Agarwal on Monday said that the TRS government has miserably failed to implement the Anti-Cow Slaughter law in the State.



Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Sangh secretaries Mahesh Agarwal and Jashraj Maal alleged that the State government had completely abandoned implementation of Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act of 1977. They demanded the State government to effectively implement the anti-cow slaughter law. They said though the butchers were openly herding cows to the slaughter houses and butchering them openly every year on the occasion of Bakrid festival, the police and the municipal authorities remained silent spectators. They demanded the law enforcing authorities to take strict action against the offenders.

They also alleged that the police and the GHMC authorities remained silent on cow slaughter as the ruling TRS party has an electoral alliance with the MIM party.