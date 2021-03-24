TRS govt betrayed jobless youth: BC Sanskhema Sangam

Karimnagar: The president of BC Sankshema Sangam of united Karimnagar district, Annem Prakash alleged that the State government betrayed unemployed youth with false promises of unemployment dole before the elections and came to power by grabbing their votes.

A meeting was held with the Sangam representatives led by district secretary Doggali Sridhar at the association office here on Tuesday. Speaking at the meeting, A Prakash alleged that for the past six years, the government was turning educated youth into jobless without announcing either D Sc or TET notifications or any other competitive examinations.

Not only this, the government did injustice to the jobless youth by increasing retirement age to the government employees to 61 years along with announcing PRC and ELC, he added.

Prakash explained that the employees may get Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 lakh salaries during the increased retirement age and after retirement they may get around Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh. What is the use of increasing retirement age of government employees, who already have jobs and getting good salaries? Who will think about the unemployed youth? he questioned.

A Prakash demanded the government to withdraw its decision of increasing retirement age of government employees and fill all vacant posts in various departments along with releasing notifications for D Sc and TET immediately. He also demanded to sanction unemployment dole, which was promised by the government.

BC Sakshema Sangam representatives Varala Jyothi, Sampath, Kanakaiah Goud, Gaje Ramesh, Manthene Kiran, Anjaneyulu, Satyanarayana, Madasu Sanjeev, Rakesh Chari, Ila Prasanna, Saraswathi, Rani and Swapna were present along with others.