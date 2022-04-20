TRS govt playing with lives of farmers, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the ruling TRS government was playing with the lives of the farmers of Telangana. He said the farmers were forced to sell their produce for less than the MSP and added that the farmers were suffering a lot of losses due to the attitude of the State government.

Speaking to media persons at the national headquarters of the party, Kishan Reddy made it clear that the Centre had categorically stated to the State government that it would not procure parboiled rice and added that the State government agreed to the proposal made by the Central government while noting that the ruling TRS leaders are holding unnecessary protest programmes even after entering into an agreement with the Centre on the issue.

He made it clear that there was only one policy in paddy procurement across the country and added that they had convinced all the States in the country on the issue. He said they held meetings with the State government on a couple of occasions and alleged that the State government adopted a harsh attitude towards the Central government on the issue. He alleged that the ruling TRS leaders were doing a false campaign against the Centre on the issue of paddy procurement.