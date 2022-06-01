TRS govt unable to pay salaries to employees, flays BJP

Rangareddy: BJP Farooqnagar zonal working committee meeting was chaired by zonal party president Dodala Venkatesh at Sri Ramalingeswara Co-operative Societies Hall on Wednesday. BJP Shadnagar president Nelli Srivardhan Reddy was present

as the chief guest in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Nelli Srivardhan Reddy said that the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi will work for the integrated development of the country in the shortest possible time, transforming the country into a world-recognised country as a developed country rather than a developing country. He said that Chief Minister KCR brought the State into a debt trap and could not even pay salaries to the employees in the State. He also said that India is a developing country in all fields, competing with the rest of the world. In Telangana, the economy is achieved only with liquor sales. There are no jobs for educated young people but liquor stores are available to all everyone.

District Commissioner Kakkunur Venkatesh Gupta, SC Morcha District Vice President Enkanolla Venkatesh, Tribal Morcha District Leaders Vinod, Kavali Yadaiah, Bimayya, Pittala Suresh, Chander Nayak, Shankar Nayak and others were present.