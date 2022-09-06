TRS govt will collapse after Munugodu defeat: Rajagopal

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Former Munugodu MLA Rajagopal Reddy stated that the TRS government will fall in a month after BJP's victory in Munugodu by-poll. Speaking to media persons in Choutuppal, he said the ruling TRS and Congress parties have not announced their candidates so far due to the fear of defeat.

The State government started 3rd phase of sheep distribution in view of Mnugodu by-elections, he stressed. He said his suggestion of providing financial aid of Rs 3 lakh to the poor who have flats is being implemented after his resignation. People of Munugodu must vote against CM KCR who insulted Munugodu people by not giving time to discuss the issues of Munugodu constituency for the past 3 years.

Explaining the impact of Munugodu bypoll, he said that State government increased the sanction of Dalit Bandu scheme to 1500 units from 1,000 units per constituency.

Ruling TRS trying to win Mungodu seat through tainted money and by an MLA for every two villages. He urged the people that ending of Kalvakuntla family rule should start from Munugodu.