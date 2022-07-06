TRS harassing leaders joining Congress party, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that TRS party was harassing the leaders, who were either joining or planning to join the Congress party after deserting the ruling party.

Speaking to media persons along with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revanth Reddy said that he held a meeting with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and discussed about the internal affairs of the party. Stating that he was completing one year as the TPCC chief on July 7, 2022, he said he had explained about the programmes held by the State unit of the party under his leadership. He said several other party leaders would join the Congress in the days to come and added that they would welcome the other party leaders based on the political conditions in different districts.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the TPCC chief alleged that the CM was playing 'dramas' as per the script of political strategist Prashant Kishore and his secret friend BJP. He claimed that PK was trying to implement the same plan, which was implemented in West Bengal State and added that he was trying to ensure that there was no threat of the Congress party to the TRS party in the State as part of the plan.

He made it clear that they have their political strategies to counter the strategies of PK. Reddy said they would also hold a public meeting at Parade grounds, where the BJP also held a public meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.