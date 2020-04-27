TRS keeps winning hearts of people: KTR

Hyderabad: The Pink Party is two decades old. Under normal circumstances it would have been time for a big celebration to recall the sacrifices of the long-drawn struggle for a separate State and to rededicate ourselves to take forward the State to new heights but this time it will be a solemn and simple celebration for Telangana Rashtra Samithi due to lockdown in vogue, said Minister for MAUD and IT K T Rama Rao.

He called upon the rank and file to celebrate the event at their houses without any pomp and show.

In a free-wheeling chat with The Hans India on Sunday, the TRS leader said the people continue to bestow their confidence in the Pink Party because it had succeeded in delivering the benefits which it had promised to the people before bifurcation of the State.

The very demand for separate State was based on the issue of injustice meted out to the Telangana region. The TRS government, ever since it came to power, had been striving to work for the overall development of the State and now its development model had become a role model for the country.

KTR said, in a short span of twenty years, the TRS has emerged as one of the strongest regional political force in India. The government had successfully implemented various programmes like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and Rytu Bandhu among other welfare programmes.

He called upon the cadre to re-dedicate themselves for taking forward the developmental activities. He said the first decade of 21st century saw the movement for separate Telangana and it influenced the national politics.

After coming to power, the TS Government was closely observed by the country and several States were now following the youngest State in addressing the farmers plight and uplift of the poor.

Rama Rao said eleven States were conducting study on Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya and the Centre had already adopted Telangana's Rythu Bandhu.

KTR said he will not be surprised if some international organisations and popular universities take up a study on Telangana movement spearheaded by KCR. They may even publish several research papers on the development model of Telangana by KCR's government.

When Telangana was born, he said, there were many apprehensions among people. But KCR dispelled all such doubts by taking up novel programmes for development of Telangana and transformed the State in a short span of time.

Several national and international leaders praised KCR for transforming himself from being a Telangana protagonist during the agitation period to an able administrator with innovative ideas. KTR said that the TRS would now be more goal specific.

The government has drawn a blueprint to enforce five revolutions - Water (projects), Green revolution (agriculture), Blue revolution (aqua), White revolution (milk production) and Pink revolution (meat) for the comprehensive development of Telangana.

On political front, TRS has emerged as a strong and undisputed political force by fighting against the strong national parties like Congress and BJP. The other regional parties are emulating TRS.

"There is no match to TRS in the leadership in Telangana and KCR will remain CM of Telangana for another 15 years and TRS will play its role in national politics at an appropriate time," said KTR.

In view of the lockdown, KTR urged party cadre to hoist party flags on their homes and donate blood on the party foundation day.

He also appealed to leaders and party workers to maintain social distance strictly during the celebrations and donate money liberally to the Chief Minister Relief Fund as a gesture.