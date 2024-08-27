TRS Leader Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu Visits Thunderstorm Victims in Kuruvapalle Village,

Live
Gadwal : Last week, a tragic incident occurred in Kuruvapalle village, Gadwal Mandal, when a family was severely injured due to a lightning strike. The incident took place while Anand and his family were working in their fields. As rain began to fall, they sought shelter under a tree, where they were struck by lightning.
Anand, along with his son Arun Teja and wife Sujata, suffered severe injuries and lost consciousness. They were immediately rushed to Kurnool Hospital, where they received treatment. After battling for a week, the family recovered and returned to Kuruvapalle.
On Monday, TRS State Leader Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu visited the family to offer his condolences and support. He urged the government to classify the incident as a natural disaster and provide financial assistance to the family, who incurred significant expenses for their medical treatment.
The visit by Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu underscores the need for government intervention in such natural calamities to support affected families during their time of need.