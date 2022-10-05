TRS leader serves liquor, chicks

Warangal: Ahead of TRS General Body meeting where K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is all set to announce the details of floating a national party on Wednesday (October 5) coinciding Vijaya Dasami, partying has already begun in Warangal on Tuesday.

Thanks to the former SAAP Director and TRS leader Rajanala Srihari who distributed liquor and chicks to more than 200 hamalis (loading and unloading workers). Earlier, he offered prayers that this Dasara would bring more luck to KCR and to his national party. He wished KCR to become the Prime Minister, and KTR the Chief Minister.

Although Rajanala Srihari has been in politics for more than two decades (firstly with the Congress and now with the TRS), he is more of a social worker rather than a politician.

Compassionate to the poor, he will be seen everywhere when someone really needs help. Rajanala Srihari helped the distressed sections especially when they lost their means of livelihood during the coronavirus lockdown. He distributed rice, sanitisers, masks, umbrellas etc. Why only the affluent have a gala on Dasara, I wanted hamalis to celebrate this Dasara on a grand note, and wish KCR," Rajanala Srihari said.