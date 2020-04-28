TRS leaders celebrate Formation Day with masks at Karimnagar

Karimnagar: TRS leaders celebrated party's Formation Day here on Monday wearing masks and maintaining social distance, following the suggestions of party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Working President KT Rama Rao in view of the lockdown.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, City Mayor Sunil Rao and MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao garlanded the statue of Telangana Thalli at Telangana Bhavan at Theegalaguttapalli.

They garlanded Prof Jayashankar's statue and paid tributes.

The leaders hoisted the party flag at Kalpana chowrastha and at Minister Gangula Kamalakar's camp office and paid tributes to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for achieving of separate statehood of Telangana.

Later they distributed masks to the public creating awareness among them about maintaining social distance in view of coronavirus. Some leaders organised blood donation camps.

Minorities Corporation Chairman Akbar Hussain, former MLA Satyanarayana Goud, Deputy Mayor Challa Swarupa Rani, TRS leaders K Mallikarjun, Rup Singh, Hari Shankar and P Anil were present along with others.