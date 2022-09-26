TRS leaders in cahoots with land grabbers

Warangal: The TRS leaders have mastered the art of land encroachment and settlements in Narsampet constituency, former MLA and BJP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy said. Speaking at the Deeksha organised to protect the encroached land at Narsampet in Warangal district on Monday, Revuri accused the TRS people's representatives of joining hands with the land mafia.

"The district administration is helpless even though the encroached land belongs to the government as per the Dharani records. Instead of protecting the government land, some of the officials were supporting the TRS leaders and land mafia," Revuri said. He urged the government officials including IAS and IPS not to sing paeans to the ruling party leaders.

Stating that land encroachments are unabated in Narsampet, he said that all the land settlements are being done under the aegis of the ruling party leaders. Instead of erecting fences around the government land, the State machinery is turning a blind. No official seems to be putting an effort to protect the government land from encroachment, he added.

Revuri demanded the Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy to demarcate the Jalu Bandham canal so as to protect it from encroachment. He also demanded to locate the Greenland pastures and protect them. He said that the government should also focus on illegal layouts; otherwise common people will have to bear the brunt.

Revuri said that BJP workers will gird up their loins to protect the government land by demarcating them if the authorities fail to do so within three months. He said that the BJP will support the officials who work honestly.