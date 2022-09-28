TRS leaders train guns against Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: TRS leaders condemned the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's comments that the Bayyaram steel factory was not possible and alleged that the comments were made to take revenge on CM KCR. The pink party leaders demanded Kishan's resignation.

Addressing a press conference here along with MP Maloth Kavitha and MLA Redya Nayak, the Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod criticised the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for issuing a statement. Stating that the Bayyaram Steel Factory was the right of people of Telangana, Satyavathi Rathod said that the Union Minister had dashed the hopes of the people particularly tribals who were expecting employment through the factory, which was promised in the AP Reorganisation Act. She asked whether these were his individual comments or the policy decision of the Modi government. People of Telangana will teach a lesson to the BJP for ignoring the issues of the State, she added.

The Minister said that various expert reports, including the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Mining Ministry have found the iron ore as good quality and it could last for 100 to 150 years and also favoured setting up the factory at Rampur in Mahabubabad. She said that since the formation of Telangana State, Telangana leaders, including TRS working president KT Rama Rao made representation to the Union Government on several occasions urging them to set up the steel factory in Bayyaram. The Centre has done nothing during the last eight years, now it is saying that the factory is not feasible citing the lame excuses, the Minister said.

MP Kavitha said the proposal of setting up the Bayyaram steel factory was mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and the Union government made a promise in this regard in the house of Parliament.

"Kishan Reddy should resign from his post and tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana for failing to fulfil the promise of the Steel factory," Kavitha said.

Redya Nayak alleged that the Centre was taking revenge towards Telangana because the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was going against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also getting popularity. There is no moral right for Kishan Reddy to continue in the post when he has no responsibility towards the State, he said.