TRS leaders train guns on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over 'political remarks'

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Thursday lashed out at the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for making political statements and asked her to decide whether she wants to be a governor or a party leader.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao alleged that the Governor was failing to behave decently as per her constitutional status and it was not proper for her to act like a BJP activist. "I request you with folded hands to behave in such a way that you bring good name to the post of the Governor. Please behave in a decent manner," said Dayakar Rao and added that people of the State were upset with the comments of the Governor.

"Since Tamilisai was degrading the Governor system, she was not getting respect. We have seen Tamilisai as our daughter but she is working in the direction of the BJP. She visited Medaram but she did not inform the local ministers. Why should the Governor attend the meetings of the Prime Minister," said Dayakar Rao.

TRS MLC K Kavitha also took exception on the Governor. Taking to twitter, Kavitha said, "The office of Governor of Telangana has turned into a political stage that is determined to defame the TRS government and KCR. The statement of Governor comes at a time when they realised that the BJP driven smear campaign cannot con the people of Telangana."

The Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that CM KCR has respect towards women but the governor was going beyond her limits. Many Governors have worked earlier when there were no issues with them, why should this Governor have problems, she asked. It is not proper for the Governor to talk as a representative of the BJP and the Central government. She does not know about the history of Telangana hence she is talking about Liberation Day, said Satyavathi Rathod.