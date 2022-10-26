TRS may sweep Munugodu bypoll: Survey

Munugode Bypolls: All three major political parties TRS, BJP, and Congress have intensified their campaigns with bypolls around the corner in Munugodu. The question which is giving a headache to all party leaders is who is going to win the bypoll.



According to the sources, TRS may emerge victorious in the upcoming Munugodu bypolls with a sweeping majority. It is said that TRS may get 45 to 52 per cent votes and it is followed by BJP with 23 to 34 per cent. Congress may stick to the third position with 16 to 18 per cent of votes. It looks like the ruling pink party wants to take revenge on the BJP for the byelection debacles in Huzurabad and Dubbaka.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Minister T Harish Rao have been organising meetings with leaders of various communities from the constituency and we all know that the two left parties - CPI and CPI(M) - which have a good following in the Munugodu are staying away from the bypoll and have announced their support to TRS. The ruling TRS party is highly confident of winning the bypoll and has been pulling leaders from Congress and BJP.

Palvai Sravanthi from Congress, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from BJP, and TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy have been involved in breakneck political activity.

The bye-election for the Munugodu Assembly seat will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 6. The state election authority has said that necessary arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the byelection.