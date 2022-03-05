TRS MLA Kranti Kiran helps road accident victims reach hospital

TRS MLA from Andhole Kranti Kiran turned good samaritan by lenting his helping hand to the road accident victims in Annasagar village of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Kranti Kiran who was on his way to 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' awareness programme in Muslapur village of Alladurg mandal noticed the people injured in road accident and helped them to reach hospital.

The victims sustained injuries after a lorry, auto-rickshaw and car collided. The MLA stopped his car and gave first aid to the victims before shifting them to nearby hospital. The MLA who also went to the hospital along with the victims asked the doctors to provide better treatment to the injured persons.

The injured ones thanked the MLA for his kind gesture.