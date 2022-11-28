TRS MLAs poaching case: Police take Nandakumar for 2-day custody

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Monday took Nanda Kumar into custody, who was caught along with two other alleged BJP agents while trying to lure TRS (BRS) MLAs, from Central Prison Chanchalguda after the court granted two day custody.



The Banjara Hills police had registered about five cases against him for allegedly cheating people after collecting money and renting out a property located at Film Nagar illegally.

The police had filed a PT warrant and has arrested Nanda Kumar. In one of the case, out of the five cases registered, the police has sought his custody for questioning.

He will be questioned for two days, officials said.