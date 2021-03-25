TRS MPs seek Railway Coach Factory

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi members of Parliament on Wednesday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to establish Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet as per the promise made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

A delegation of TRS MPs led by MP Nama Nageswara Rao met the Railway Minister and gave a memorandum for the same. Expressing rage over the Central government the ministers said that the Centre had not just promised a Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet once under AP Organization Act-2014 but also on July 24, 2018, as the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured the same.

Nageswara Rao said that the Reorganisation Act envisaged that the Indian Railways within six months from the Appointed Day should examine the feasibility of establishing coach factory in the successor State of Telangana and also improve rail connectivity in the State. It shouldhave taken an expedition decision thereon as per the Act. "Notwithstanding such statutory provisions, a reply by RTI to a question on the subject said that 'no more coach factory is required by the Indian Railway for the present and foreseeable future.' This has shocked us to the teeth. We strongly feel that this is a gross violation of statutory obligation and a sanctioned promise on the floor of the house in the Parliament," the TRS leader in Lok Sabha said.

The TRS MPs said that this was a pending demand and the State had been getting favourable responses for the last many decades. "In this connection, we reiterate our commitment to provide the required land for the purpose. In view of the above and many more that can be discussed at length, we earnestly request you to bestow your attention to the genuine demand of the State and the people here and accord sanction of the Coach factory without any further delay," the TRS MP asserted.