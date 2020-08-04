TRS netas continue to fall prey to Corona

Hyderabad: Two more TRS MLAs and few other leaders have tested positive for the Covid-19 and were admitted in hospital for the treatment.

The Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Ramagundam MLA K Chander and MLC Naradasu Laxman were tested positive. According to reports, the Patancheru MLA along with his family members including his mother, brother and a gunman were tested positive. The MLA was immediately taken to Apollo Hospital for treatment.

Another TRS MLA K Chander along with the Ramagundam Mayor B Anil Kumar had symptoms after they participated in the Singareni Vanamahotsavam recently. They had undergone tests and were found to be positive. Chander was admitted in a private hospital at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. Recently, MLA A Jeevan Reddy and MLC Naradasu Laxman were also tested positive.

The number of TRS leaders getting positive has gone up during the last couple of months. The first one among the MLAs to get tested positive was Muthireddy Yadgiri Reddy. He was admitted in a private hospital and was discharged after treatment.

Later, Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan, who was in contact with Muthireddy was also admitted in a private hospital after being tested positive. Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan who had undergone Covid tests three times was also tested positive though he was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine. He had pledged to donate plasma after getting cured from Corona by starting a center and encourage others.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud along with some of his family members including his sons and grandson were tested positive. Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, his son and his grandson were also tested positive.

The other MLAs who tested positive include Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Qutbullahpur MLA KP Vivekanand, former minister Kadiyam Srihari was also tested positive. In all one Minister, seven MLAs, two Mayors, one MLC, a former Minister and a Deputy Speaker were affected with Covid. The leaders have been participating in various government programmes and getting infected with the virus.