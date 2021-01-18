TRS netas have become land sharks: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Huzurnagar /Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that land grabbing has become the hallmark of TRS leaders across the State.

Speaking to media persons after attending the Huzurnagar Municipal Council meeting on Monday, Uttam said that TRS leaders were involved in land grabbing from Hyderabad to Huzurnagar and other parts of the State. He said that the situation has turned so worse that even TRS councilors were complaining of land grabbing by their own party leaders in Huzurnagar. He said that the councilors also complained of corruption in execution of municipal works and lack of transparency in the functioning of municipality.

The State Congress chief pointed out several high profile cases of land grabbing, involving top TRS leaders, have been hitting the headlines ever since K Chandrashekar Rao became the Chief Minister. He said that Keesara MRO Nagaraju was caught red-handed by the officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore. However, the involvement of TRS leaders in the case could not get exposed as the two main accused, including the MRO, committed suicide. Similarly, a TRS corporator and her husband faced allegations of grabbing Osmania University land. The TRS leader also grabbed prime lands at Balapur under Bundlaguda mandal.

Uttam also pointed out at the video recording of Minister Ch Malla Reddy that went viral on social media last wherein he admitted that all land grabbers were TRS leaders. He said the ruling party leaders also grabbed land belonging to Hyderabad Central University. TRS leaders encroached upon many parks and constructed illegal structures on the bed of Musi river. He said Hyderabad witnessed the worst ever floods last year primarily due to the encroachment of lakes and other waterbodies by TRS leaders since 2014. He said no area of Telangana has been left where TRS leaders did not grab or attempted to encroach upon private and government lands.

Earlier, while addressing the Huzurnagar Municipal Council meeting, Uttam spoke about the widening of Huzurnagar main road. He said the road should have proper road dividers and central lighting. He said he would speak to the Collector and ensure strict action against the corruption in the municipality.