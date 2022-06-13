TRS only alternative for BJP at Centre, says Kamalakar

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the only alternative to the BJP at the national level stated BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

He opined that though people were not interested in the BJP government at the Centre, they had to bear the brunt since there was no other alternative.

Even if the people wanted to vote against BJP, there was no alternative. So, people of the country were eagerly waiting for an alternative force, he said. The Minister added that though some alternative groups were formed in the past, they failed to survive for a long time.

People are hapyy after they learnt about TRS's decision to form national party and it has become an important topic of discussion that Telangana has achieved a lot of growth within a span of eight years. Gangula made these comments while addressing the media after laying foundation for vegetable market renovation and inaugurating modern toilet on Monday.

He stated that the people of the country wanted the schemes being implemented in Telangana to be introduced in their respective states. So, they were extensively discussing the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's decision to announce the national political party.

About 50 welfare schemes such as 24 hours free current, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Kalyanalakshmi, Aasara Pensions and other schemes have been implemented in the State. Water was being supplied to each and every acre of land by completing the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

People have observed the development during the last 80 years across the country as well as the growth of Telangana in the last eight years. They wanted the development being done in Telangana to be done in their respective states, he said.

When asked whether he would contest as MLA or MP, Kamalakar informed that he would follow the Chief Minister's directions. Legislature and Minister posts were not permanent to him and working under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao was more important. He would absolutely follow the instructions of the CM KCR, he made it clear.