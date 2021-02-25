TRS only party that fulfils people's aspirations: Koleti Damodar

Husnabad: The TRS has the power and determination to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana as the party has strong, dedicated and committed soldiers at village level, stated State Police Housing Corporation Chairman Koleti Damodar.

TRS Husnabad constituency meeting was held on Wednesday at Shubham Garden function hall here, which was presided over by MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar and the chief guest was Koleti Damodar. Warangal Urban ZP Chairman Dr M Sudhir Kumar, former chairman of Tourism Development Corporation Pantala Bhupathi Reddy and others were present at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Koleti Damodar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dared to die to unite millions of people against the injustices being to the Telangana people and to achieve separate State. Various welfare schemes and development programmes, which are not to be seen in any State across the country, were implemented by the CM and the credit of constructing various projects goes to him, he added. K Damodar called on the activists to work as soldiers and make the TRS membership drive a big success.

MLA V Satish Kumar said that no political party has the power to stop the movement of the pink army. Stating that national parties and Seemandhra parties do not know the problems of Telangana and its people, he informed that Godavari waters are coming to the farmlands and Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and Rythu Bandhu schemes are a testament to the integrity of CM KCR. He called on the people to be vigilant as the Opposition is looking to provoke people. Satish Kumar said that they fixed a target of 50,000 members from this constituency and told the cadre to visit every house, explain about the government schemes and its achievements and to make them to join the party.