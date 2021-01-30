'TRS our main rival in Telangana'

Nampally: BJP National Leader P Muralidhar Rao on Friday said that the TRS was their main rival in Telangana. Addressing a press conference here, Muralidhar Rao said that there was competition for the Nagarjunsagar Assembly bypoll in the party.

Reacting to the TRS working president KT Rama Rao's comments that the Congress and BJP leaders in Telangana got their posts because of CM KCR, Muralidhar Rao said that the TRS leader had studied more but lost his mental balance. He said that the Telangana agitation was not the history of a single party. It was a misinformation campaign unleashed by TRS leaders.

"Youth participated from every house in every village and sacrificed for Telangana. See the parliament proceedings for the role played by Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley. Rajnath Singh in the Telangana movement. Is there a movement without the role of BJP leaders?" asked Muralidhar Rao.

The BJP leader took exception to the controversy over donations on Sri Ram Temple "All sections are giving donations. Even the Congress leaders are giving. The TRS leaders are also giving but secretly because they are afraid of their leader. BJP is condemning this attitude," said Rao.