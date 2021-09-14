TRS playing politics to gain votes: CPM

Khammam : The police on Monday arrested the agitating CPM leaders and shifted them to police station. They were protesting against the State government over several issues, in front of the Collectorate office and tried to gherao the office.

Earlier in the day, CPM leader Nunna Nageswar Rao trained his guns against the TRS government and said that the government failed to implement poll promises in the State.

He demanded that the government provide double bedroom houses to all eligible people and added that the TRS government should provide Rs 10 lakh to the poor people under 'Kooli Bandhu' scheme.

The CPM asked the Chief Minister not to play politics in implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme and urged him to implement the scheme in the State and not only in Huzurabad for gaining votes in by-elections.

Nageswar Rao questioned the CM about his promises of double bedroom houses and free ration cards to the poor people.

Party leaders Y Srikanth, B Sarala, Y Srinivas Rao, Y Vikram, N Manohar, Lingaiah, MD Jabbar, SK Meera, Naveen Reddy, Gouse, D Tirupathi Rao, Veerababu, B Srinu, K Venkanna, Begam, Ajitha, Saraswathi, Nagaraju and others participated in the programme.