TRS proved its supremacy in towns: Satyavathi Rathod

Mahabubabad: The TRS, which reigned supreme in rural parts of the State by winning Parishad polls last year, has proved its sway over urban areas as well, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod said.



Speaking to media persons here on Monday after Palwai Rammohan Reddy and Md Fareed sworn in as municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively, the Minister dedicated the party's win in urban local bodies (ULBs) to the TRS Working President KT Rama Rao. "TRS' landslide win in municipalities is testimony to KTR's workmanship. The party will work for the development of the State in return to the people's faith," Rathod said.

She thanked Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Mahabubabad in-charge Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, MLA Banoth Shankar Naik and other leaders, who worked for the party in the ULB election.

Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha said that the TRS made a sort of history by winning almost all the ULBs. "TRS stood alone in the elections and proved that it is invincible," Kavitha said. Referring to the loss in some wards, she said that it was either due to lack of coordination or rebels. She said that Md Fareed, who actively took part in the Telangana Movement, got his due by becoming vice-chairperson of Mahabubabad municipality.

MLA Banoth Shankar Naik said that the party's win in the ULBs increased responsibility of the leaders. "It's time to work in tandem to develop Mahabubabad town," Naik said. He told the ward members to focus on issues faced by the people. The government has right to remove any ward member if he fails to work for the people, the MLA said.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly sworn in Municipal Chairman Palwai Govardhan Reddy and Vice-chairman Md Fareed assured of working for the people. Zilla Parishad Chairperson A Bindu was present.