TRS should fight on bifurcation promises, says CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said that the ruling TRS party has the responsibility to fight against the Central government over the fulfilment of the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act-2014. He alleged that the Central government was showing gross negligence in fulfilling the promises like establishment of steel factory at Bayyaram and railway coach factory at Kazipet.

Venkat Reddy said that the TRS should organise protest programmes on the issue along with like-minded political parties and play the role of a big brother. Stating that the Central government has taken up steps to auction CCI factory at Adilabad and taking control over Krishna and Godavari rivers management boards, he said there was an urgent need to fight on the issues. The meeting was chaired by former MLC Ch Raji Reddy.

Addressing media persons at the State party office after taking part in party's State council meeting, Venkat Reddy alleged that the Union government had completely failed in fulfilling all the promises made in the Reorganisation Act. Referring to the recent reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by the Central government, he mocked that the Centre had initially increased the prices before reducing them. He said they would hold protests in response to a call given by the national party from May 27 to 31 demanding the Union government to bring down the petrol and diesel prices further and keep them at the old rates.

He said that they would hold the protest programmes at all mandal on May 27 and district headquarters on May 30 and in Hyderabad on May 31. He said they were working hard to build a democratic, secular, anti-fascist platform at all levels. He said they would continue to hold protest programmes against communal politics, dictatorial and pro-corporate policies of the Union government.

Referring to the distribution of compensation to Punjab farmers by CM KCR, he said there was no need to fault it. Targeting the State government, he said the promises of the State government like Asara pensions to all those who have crossed 57 years and the replacement of the three lakh Asara pensioners, who have died in the State, with new ones were not fulfilled by the State government. He also said other promises like provision of double bedroom houses, three acre agriculture land to landless Dalit families were also not fulfilled by the State government. Chada said the Dalit Bandhu scheme of the State government was not extended to all the Dalits of the State.