TRS stages walkout over GST, price rise

New Delhi: The TRS MPs on Thursday staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament protesting against the refusal for a discussion on price rise, GST and anti-people policies of the Union government.

Continuing their protest for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the TRS MPs raised slogans against the Centre alleging injustice towards Telangana on various aspects.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader Nama Nageswara Rao said the Union government was not considering the Opposition demand for a discussion on public issues. Party leader in the Rajya Sabha K Keshava Rao said they had walked out as the House Chairman did not consider their demand for a discussion on which they were protesting for the past four days.

Earlier, the TRS MPs went towards the podium. The MPs of other parties also rushed to the podium on the same issue and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for some time. The Rajya Sabha was again adjourned when similar scenes were repeated. As the government was unrelenting, the TRS MPs finally staged a walk out from the Rajya Sabha.