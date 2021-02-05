X
TRS state executive committee meeting on Feb 7

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has convened a meeting of the party’s State Executive Committee at 2 pm at the party office Telangana Bhavan on February 7.

The State Committee members, Ministers, Lok Sabha members, Legislative Assembly and Council members, State-level Corporations' Chairpersons, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, Municipal Mayors, DCCB Chairmen, DCMS presidents are also invited.

The issues like party membership renewal, appointments of the party committees from village level to the state level, election of the party president, party' plenary meeting on April 27 and party's other institutional issues would be discussed at length.

