TRS targets Amit Shah for calling KCR anti-farmer

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Monday said that the BJP had brought the by-election in Munugode only to stop Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from talking on national politics.

Addressing a press conference here at the TRSLP office MP B Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs G Kishore, N Bhaskar Rao and N Bhagat lashed out at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calling KCR as anti-farmer. Lingaiah Yadav said there was no response to the BJP public meeting held on Sunday. Amit Shah should be ashamed of himself to call the TRS government as an anti-farmer government. KCR has become a Rythu Bandhu not only of Telangana but also of the country. Amit Shah ran away without answering any question asked by KCR, said Yadav. He alleged that Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay had mortgaged the dignity of BCs by carrying slippers of Amit Shah.

Kishore said that Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy has mortgaged his self-respect to the BJP. He further alleged that Reddy joined BJP for contracts. "This is a bye election which is not needed. This was brought by BJP to stop CM KCR from talking about national politics. Amit Shah told all the lies in yesterday's meeting. Those who wrote the script for Amit Shah have no understanding of the State. Who told Amit Shah that there are no medical colleges in erstwhile Nalgonda district?" said Kishore alleging the BJP was trying to bring electricity problem in Telangana to discredit KCR.

The TRS leader alleged that the agenda of BJP was nothing but communalism. "We did not promise a Dalit Chief Minister in the 2018 election manifesto. There is no one who is a bigger dalit than KCR. The National Flag is being hoisted on June 2 on Telangana State Formation Day... what is the need to hoist it on September 17," asked Kishore. MLA Bhaskar Rao demanded the BJP to release a manifesto for Munugodu.