TRS TO BRS TO MRS...Will name-change gamble pay dividends in Maha poll battle?

Hyderabad: With BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao not focusing on politics in other States, the party leaders in the neighbouring Maharashtra State have decided to contest the election in the name of Maharashtra Rajya Samithi (MRS) by tying up with farmer organisations.

The Maharashtra leaders had big hopes for KCR after his announcement of foraying into national politics by changing his party name from TRS to BRS while he was in power. The party had big plans in Maharashtra, where it took up a membership drive enrolling 20 lakh members in 288 Assembly constituencies and also had big public meetings in places like Chatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Nanded, and other places.

However, the situation changed after the BRS lost in the Assembly elections in 2023. The BRS chief was limited to state politics. Though the party leaders in Maharashtra said that they were assured by KCR that the party would contest the Assembly elections, there was no response during the time of the election.

With no response from the BRS chief, some of the leaders had left the party, and those in the party decided to contest the election in the name of Maharashtra Rajya Samithi (MRS). The leaders are planning to have a tie-up with the Maharashtra Parivartan Front and the farmers’ organisations. The leaders are ready to contest in at least 80 seats, especially in the seats adjacent to Telangana.

A senior leader from Maharashtra said that the time was running out since the elections were already announced. “We waited for the clearance from the party chief, but there is no response from there; hence, we have decided to contest the election in the name of MRS,” said the BRS leader. He said that the issues selected by the party, particularly the farmers, were attractive; hence there was a good response from the people. Some of the party leaders have left with delay in the decision-making, and those who are with the party wanted to contest; hence, the decision was taken to contest on MRS, the BRS leader added. The Maharashtra election will be held on November 20, and results will be out on November 23.