TRS to raise key pending issues in Parliament

Hyderabad: After the letter war, now the TRS leaders would take on the Centre on pending issues, including the AP Reorganisation Act, in the ensuing Parliament session from January 31.

The party has decided to raise the issues with the Centre, as the party leaders have prepared a long list of demands to be given to the Union government. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ministers, like KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and others, have written letters to the Union ministers on various demands. KCR had recently announced an all-out war against the BJP-led government on paddy procurement.

The party has been raising issues, including delay in fulfilment of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, like bringing prestigious educational institutions—IIMs,Tribal University, Railway Coach Factory to the State. The pink party leaders said there were many issues TRS would fight against the Centre. The State has been facing a raw deal in successive budgets, including in the railways. The party MPs would take up this in Parliament. The TS Planning Board B Vinod Kumar had written to the Union Railway Minister Ashvini Vaishnav alleging 'injustice' to Telangana in railway projects.

The State government had passed resolutions in the Assembly urging the Centre to increase the reservations to STs as per their population, categorisation of SCs and others. The party MPs would once again raise these demands in a democratic manner, said a senior TRS leader.

The party working president KT Rama Rao too has requested the Centre to provide financial help to the State for industrial corridors, inclusion of Hyderabad in the Defence Corridors, pharma city and others.

The TRS leaders have been vocal against the Centre recently and have raised their voice both in and outside Parliament during the last couple of sessions. According to the leaders the TRS chief or the party's working president is likely to convene a meeting of MPs in a day or two to appraise them about issues to be taken up in Parliament, said the TRS leader.