TRS to test public pulse by contesting MLC polls

Hyderabad: Why did TRS decide to field its candidate in the election to Legislative Council from the Graduates constituency? The party, according to sources, wants to test the waters and gauge its popularity among the educated voters. It may be recalled that of late some leaders, some contestants and aspirants from various parties have been alleging that the TRS was fast losing its popularity and that there was anger among people at the ground level. Hence, the party wants to utilise this election to prove its hold on the educated section which includes employees, unemployed youth and others.

Though the party had contested Graduates elections during 2015 elections and won one out of two Graduates Constituencies, since it was early days of TRS government. Now, the party is in power for the second term and is now facing criticism from the opposition parties over issues like not making recruitments in any categories. TRS working president K T Rama Rao, in a recent meeting with a select leaders of the party, said that it was a mistake to stay away from the Council elections last time.



TRS sources said party leadership has started making necessary preparations in this direction and would field candidates for the two Graduates' Constituencies of Mahabubnagar- Rangareddy- Hyderabad, Khammam- Warangal- Nalgonda. The TRS working president has directed the party leaders from these districts to take up the election as prestige issue and start enrolment of voters on a largescale from October 1. KTR said he will enrol his name on day one.

Rao also wanted the party leaders to counter the allegations of opposition on employment by presenting details of 1.5 lakh vacancies which were filled in various departments. The corporators in the urban local bodies have been asked to identify the graduates in their divisions and take the responsibility of enrolling their names in the list.

The corporators will also create a whatsapp group so that they can be in touch with voters in their divisions. Contacting people is one aspect and converting them into votes is second major responsibility that has been given to the corporators.



