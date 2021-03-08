TRS treading soft Hindutva path to put BJP in the shade

The TRS leaders have now adopted the soft Hindutva in a counter to the aggressive Hindutva policy of the BJP as the party leaders mainly the MLAs have either taken up renovation or construction of new temples in their constituencies.



The TRS and the BJP leaders are at loggerheads in the State particularly after the Dubbaka Assembly by-election and later the fight between the two intensified in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections last December. While the BJP used Bhagyalakshmi temple to get benefited in the GHMC elections and later used the Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan to its benefit in the State, the TRS has now decided to follow the same.

Of late the TRS leaders are seen visiting temples and taking up renovations and construction of the temples. Moreover, the TRS leaders are countering the BJP leaders on the temple issues and are several times witnessed saying that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is taking up construction of Yadadri temple.

They are instances which vividly show that the TRS party men are engaged in temple construction including the Armur MLA A Jeevan Reddy who took special care to develop the Navanatha Siddeshwara temple at Siddula Gutta in Armoor Constituency. He took up the works for the Ghat roads for going to the Gutta speding funds of Rs 8 crore. The Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao collected donations through his trust from the devotees for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. MLA Ch Kranti Kiran also participated in a rally in his constituency for collecting donations for the temple in Ayodhya.

Furthermore, the TRS MLC K Kavitha has been visiting temples. Recently she visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi along with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's wife Shobha. Later, she also visited Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Karimnagar. She had announced that soon Hanuman Chalisa Parayan would be taken up at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. She is slated to visit the temple to lay the foundation stone for Ramakoti sthupa on March 9.

A senior TRS leader said that the party would continue with the soft Hindutva policy. "Our party is secular and there is no discrimination against any religion in the State. Our government distributes saris during Bathukamma and provides gifts during Ramzan and Christmas. Some people are trying to project TRS as against Hindus, which is not correct hence the party wants to give a message that it belongs to all," said the TRS leader.