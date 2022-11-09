TRS truck with Left parties at State, national level likely to continue

Hyderabad: After its success in the recent Munugodu byelection, the TRS is likely to continue its pact with the Communist parties even in future elections both at State and national level.

The TRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao took a tactical decision before the Munugodu by-poll to have an alliance with the Communist parties given their strength in the constituency. The decision proved right as the party leaders claimed that the Communists had played a key role in the victory of Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy campaigning along with TRS.

The Communist parties had won from the constituency five times before the seat was bagged by the Congress. After the victory, TRS working president KT Rama Rao had thanked the Communist leaders for their help.

According to some TRS leaders, the party would continue the friendship with the Left parties not only in the State, but also at the national level as the party is trying to enter pan India with BRS. The Communists have some vote bank in many parts of the country; it will be a win-win situation if both parties work in coordination at national level, said a senior TRS leader.

Giving an indication to the alliance at national level, TRS leaders, including Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, MLA-elect Prabhakar Reddy and others met CPI leaders at Maqdoom Bhavan on Tuesday to thank them. Speaking to the media, Jagadish Reddy said progressive forces should work together even in future to stop communal and anti-development forces in the country. "The CPI supported TRS because their leaders believed that it was only the TRS and the CM who could stop the BJP. The TRS has won with the support of Communists."

CPI leader K Sambasiva Rao said that although the BJP had no presence in the State it wanted to show that it was an alternative to TRS by winning the by- election. However, he said that the party would support anyone who would fight the BJP and do something good for society. "The party would even go with the Congress".