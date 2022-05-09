TRS turned Palamuru a desert, rues Bandi

Mahabubnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party, has observed that the entire region of Palamuru looks like a complete desert. "Wherever you go there are problems. The farmers, the youth and every section of society are unhappy," he said on the 25th day of his Prajasangrama Padayatra on Sunday.

The BJP leader slammed the TRS party and its chief K Chandrashekar Rao, saying that all through the 8 years of the draconian rule of TRS party, the people of Palamuru were subjected to suppression, falsehood and autocratic rule, because of which they were fed up and eager to throw the TRS out of power. They were now looking to the BJP party to provide the alternative and transform the state.

The Prajasangrama yatra, which started from Jadcherla after an overnight halt on Saturday, reached Goplapur Gate, from where Bandi Sanjay walked to Lingampet. There he garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar and paid rich tributes to them. He later hoisted the BJP flag. After reaching Kodugal village, he held a Rachhabanda programme. As the yatra would conclude on May 14 in Maheshwaram, he called upon the party cadres to get ready for a grand public meeting near Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. "May 14 will be the last day of the 30-day Prajasangrama Yatra. Our national leader Amit Shah will be gracing the grand public meeting to be held in Maheshwaram.

"Compared to the already successful public meetings held at Alampur, Gadwal, Makthal, Narayanet and Mahabubnagar, the meeting at Maheshwaram will be 10 times larger and we are planning to rope in at least 10-20 people from each booth across the state. We have targeted to mobilise at least 1,000-5,000 people from mandals which are far away and about 5,000 to 10,000 people from the mandals that are nearer the public meeting venue in Maheshwaram," said the BJP state president.

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay held a teleconference with presidents mandal and district committees across the state and gave them directions to mobilise large numbers of people for the grand meeting where the party would give a clear indication to the people that the BJP would come to power in the state in the next elections.