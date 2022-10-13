TRS will register a massive victory in Munugode by-election, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, many development and welfare programs are taking place in Telangana. He claimed that Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy victory is confirmed in Munugodu constituency. He spoke to the locals at Sanath Nagar after inauguration of Rs. 3.87 crore development works



He said that KCR is credited with providing development, welfare programs and good governance to people of all sections. He mentioned that it was only through the initiative of the TRS government that the people are free from Fluorosis permanently.



He praised CM KCR for providing safe fresh water supply through Mission Bhagiratha to provide a permanent solution to the problem of people who have become disabled due to problems with fluorine for decades. The Congress, which ruled the country for 12 years, was accused of failing to resolve the Fluorosis issue in Nalgonda.