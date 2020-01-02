TRS will win as people are inclined towards it: Gutha Sukender Reddy

Nalgonda: Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy felt that general people will incline towards ruling party in civic polls. On Thursday, speaking to media in Nalgonda, he said it has been proved that in all previous municipal elections people aspiring development had favored the ruling party in all local body elections including municipal elections.



Under TRS ruling, people of the State are happy and except Disha incident, the law and order in the State was under the control, he said, adding that the State became a role model for the rest of the country by implementing innovative schemes for the progress of the State and welfare schemes for people of all sections of the society.

All irrigation projects in the State reached full tank levels due to copious rains and welfare and development activities are being carried out in the State as per the aspirations of the people of the State, he said.

"The government procured all the paddy from farmers and provided MSP to them. Even farmers from neighboring States are bringing cotton to Telangana to get a good MSP for their farm produce," Gutha added.

Informing that the State government had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the development of Nalgonda municipality, he informed that he tried his level best for the development of Nalgonda when he was an MP of the constituency.