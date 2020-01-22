TRS worker caught distributing money to voters in Hyderabad
A TRS worker has been caught while distributing money to voters here on Wednesday at Ward no.3 of Kalanagar under Pedha Amberpet municipality limits.
Meanwhile, tension mounted when the Congress party workers picked up a fight with the TRS worker for influencing voters. However, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police pacified the leaders of two parties and dispersed them from the premises.
